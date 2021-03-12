Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,260 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

