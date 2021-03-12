Argent Trust Co Sells 67 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after buying an additional 261,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

