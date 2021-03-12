Argent Trust Co Sells 6,879 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,600 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

