Argus Upgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to “Buy”

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.86.

MongoDB stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

