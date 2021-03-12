Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

Shares of ANET opened at $275.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

