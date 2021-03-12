Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,757,500.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.61. 518,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,263. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

