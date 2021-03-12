Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 17th (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:ARKIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

