ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $125.04. 1,426,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,984,647. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.