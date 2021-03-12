Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $120.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.