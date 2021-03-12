ARMOR Price Tops $0.65 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $1.23 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.45 or 0.00465177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00062565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.00554057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00077819 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.