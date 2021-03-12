Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $41.83. 606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $198,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.