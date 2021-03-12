Aryacoin Market Cap Reaches $20.11 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $20.11 million and $77,041.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00118009 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

