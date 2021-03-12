Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.27–0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5-70.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.57 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ASAN opened at $33.94 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.09.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.