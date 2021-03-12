Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 5.2%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $32.17. 1,913,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,472,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

