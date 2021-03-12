Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.92, but opened at $35.30. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 26,926 shares.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

