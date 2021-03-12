ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

ASX opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.