Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASXC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 14,733,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,753,945. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

