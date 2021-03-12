Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce sales of $23.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the highest is $23.97 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $103.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.20 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.81 million, with estimates ranging from $131.43 million to $136.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 142,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.78 million, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.