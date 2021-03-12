Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ ASMB remained flat at $$5.14 on Friday. 603,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,146. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,085,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

