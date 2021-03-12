Associated Banc Corp Has $11.56 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,695. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

