Associated Banc Corp Has $22.73 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.7% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.80. 77,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,472. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

