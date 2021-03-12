Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

