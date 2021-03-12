Associated Banc Corp Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 98,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

