Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) was upgraded by HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,929.50 ($25.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,023.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 874.21. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 5,722 ($74.76). The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

