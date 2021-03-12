AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Cut to $63.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after acquiring an additional 508,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

