AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

