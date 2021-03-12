Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Up 5.8%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.52. 298,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 305,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRO. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Astronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Astronics by 2,611.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astronics by 1,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.