ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Gap Up to $4.01

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.53. ATA Creativity Global shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 112 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

