ATB Capital Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.