Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,788. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

