Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 68.9% in February

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the February 11th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 329,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

