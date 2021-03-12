Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 31763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

