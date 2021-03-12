Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATC. Citigroup began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of ATC opened at $20.55 on Monday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.75.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

