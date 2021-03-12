Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of ATC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.00. 1,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,378. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

