Auris Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,289 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,388% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Auris Medical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

