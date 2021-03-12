Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.00

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Sunday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.13.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers, and other ancillary equipment.

