AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%.

NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

