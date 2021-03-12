AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%.

NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. 760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,586. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.