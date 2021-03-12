AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

AUTO stock remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.