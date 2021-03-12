Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.63 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

