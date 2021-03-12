Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.50. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avante Logixx from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.85 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

