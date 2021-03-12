AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ (AVEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

AVEO stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 86,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,895. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $350.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

