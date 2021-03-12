Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AVID opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

