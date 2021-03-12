Aviva PLC Buys New Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,526,050 shares of company stock valued at $331,223,616. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

