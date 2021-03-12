Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

