Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £38,800 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Patrick Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45).

LON:AV opened at GBX 395.90 ($5.17) on Thursday. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.54. The firm has a market cap of £15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

