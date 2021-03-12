Aviva PLC Purchases 2,691 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Renasant by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNST stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

