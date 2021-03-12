Aviva PLC Sells 8,186 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR opened at $137.55 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -214.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $1,915,514.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,031 shares of company stock worth $11,377,763. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

