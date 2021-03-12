Aviva PLC Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after buying an additional 289,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,835,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,039,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $97.43 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,730 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

