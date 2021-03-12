AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.46 ($27.60).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €22.71 ($26.71) on Monday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.28.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

